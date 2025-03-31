Insider Purchase: Director at $GWRS Buys 252,000 Shares

Andrew M. Cohn, a director at $GWRS, bought 252,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $2,520,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,379,899 shares of this class of $GWRS stock.
$GWRS Insider Trading Activity
$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000
- ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000
- STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 4 purchases buying 28 shares for an estimated $351 and 0 sales.
$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 33,067 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,270
- WESBANCO BANK INC added 31,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,500
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 23,113 shares (+110.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,799
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 21,752 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,148
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 20,506 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,819
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 19,444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $244,799
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 18,000 shares (+105.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,000
