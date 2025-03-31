Insider Purchase: Director at $GWRS Buys 252,000 Shares

Andrew M. Cohn, a director at $GWRS, bought 252,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $2,520,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,379,899 shares of this class of $GWRS stock.

$GWRS Insider Trading Activity

$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000

ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000

STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 4 purchases buying 28 shares for an estimated $351 and 0 sales.

$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

