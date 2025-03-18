Insider Purchase: Director at $GUTS Buys 17,901 Shares

Ajay Royan, a director at $GUTS, bought 17,901 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $22,979. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 17,901 shares of this class of $GUTS stock.

$GUTS Insider Trading Activity

$GUTS insiders have traded $GUTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GUTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARITH RAJAGOPALAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 208,437 shares for an estimated $444,361 .

. JAY DAVID CAPLAN (President, Chief Product Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,015 shares for an estimated $240,806 .

. KELLY ANN BARNES purchased 31,000 shares for an estimated $40,210

AJAY ROYAN purchased 17,901 shares for an estimated $22,979

WILLIAM BRADLEY purchased 16,129 shares for an estimated $20,358

AMY W SCHULMAN purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $9,964

SAMUEL CONAWAY purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $9,964

$GUTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $GUTS stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

