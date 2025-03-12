Insider Purchase: Director at $GTLS Buys 500 Shares

Linda S Harty, a director at $GTLS, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $70,422. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 11,684 shares of this class of $GTLS stock.
$GTLS Insider Trading Activity
$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA S HARTY has made 3 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $424,152 and 0 sales.
- JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 653 shares for an estimated $102,419 and 0 sales.
- PAUL E MAHONEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $53,275
- HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 296 shares for an estimated $36,873 and 0 sales.
$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,394,704 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,165,311
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 529,872 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,120,772
- UBS GROUP AG added 509,039 shares (+414.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,145,002
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 416,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,660,861
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 347,096 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,239,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 336,784 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,271,858
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 301,060 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,454,290
