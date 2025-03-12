Insider Purchase: Director at $GTLS Buys 500 Shares

Linda S Harty, a director at $GTLS, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $70,422. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 11,684 shares of this class of $GTLS stock.

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY has made 3 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $424,152 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 653 shares for an estimated $102,419 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL E MAHONEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $53,275

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 296 shares for an estimated $36,873 and 0 sales.

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

