Insider Purchase: Director at $GRX Buys 1,000 Shares

MARIO J GABELLI, a director at $GRX, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $10,202. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 236,925 shares of this class of $GRX stock.
$GRX Insider Trading Activity
$GRX insiders have traded $GRX stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 15 purchases buying 99,462 shares for an estimated $1,019,383 and 0 sales.
- MARIO J GABELLI has made 14 purchases buying 34,112 shares for an estimated $346,858 and 0 sales.
- ANTHONIE C VANEKRIS sold 1,115 shares for an estimated $10,759
$GRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $GRX stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 224,665 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,165,770
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 200,905 shares (+252.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,936,724
- SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC added 166,619 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,606,207
- CORNERSTONE ADVISORS, LLC removed 139,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,529,649
- CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 81,981 shares (+469.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $790,296
- ATLAS WEALTH LLC removed 79,488 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $870,393
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 75,148 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,426
