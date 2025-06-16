Insider Purchase: Director at $GRNT Buys 17,000 Shares

Matthew Reade Miller, a director at $GRNT, bought 17,000 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $101,660. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,261,877 shares of this class of $GRNT stock.
$GRNT Insider Trading Activity
$GRNT insiders have traded $GRNT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LUKE C BRANDENBERG (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,352 shares for an estimated $136,678 and 0 sales.
- MATTHEW READE MILLER has made 3 purchases buying 18,068 shares for an estimated $107,953 and 0 sales.
- JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $23,220 and 0 sales.
- THADDEUS DARDEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $16,890
- MICHELE J EVERARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,530
$GRNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $GRNT stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC added 1,139,430 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,927,734
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 1,126,789 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,850,877
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 380,923 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,316,011
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 367,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,235,087
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 337,803 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,053,842
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 328,679 shares (+244.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,998,368
- INLIGHT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 239,968 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,459,005
