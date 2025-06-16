Insider Purchase: Director at $GRNT Buys 17,000 Shares

Matthew Reade Miller, a director at $GRNT, bought 17,000 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $101,660. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,261,877 shares of this class of $GRNT stock.

$GRNT Insider Trading Activity

$GRNT insiders have traded $GRNT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUKE C BRANDENBERG (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,352 shares for an estimated $136,678 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW READE MILLER has made 3 purchases buying 18,068 shares for an estimated $107,953 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $23,220 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THADDEUS DARDEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $16,890

MICHELE J EVERARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,530

$GRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $GRNT stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.