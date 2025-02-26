Insider Purchase: Director at $GPMT Buys 34,001 Shares

Patrick Gregory Halter, a director at $GPMT, bought 34,001 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $95,202. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 34,001 shares of this class of $GPMT stock.

$GPMT Insider Trading Activity

$GPMT insiders have traded $GPMT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK GREGORY HALTER purchased 34,001 shares for an estimated $95,202

$GPMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $GPMT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

