Insider Purchase: Director at $GPMT Buys 1,126 Shares

Lazar Nikolic, a director at $GPMT, bought 1,126 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $19,941. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.5%. Following this trade, they now own 33,028 shares of this class of $GPMT stock.
$GPMT Insider Trading Activity
$GPMT insiders have traded $GPMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK GREGORY HALTER purchased 34,001 shares for an estimated $95,202
- LAZAR NIKOLIC has made 2 purchases buying 1,395 shares for an estimated $24,708 and 0 sales.
$GPMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $GPMT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,351,276 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,283,544
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,953,000
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 334,109 shares (+209.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $932,164
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 323,737 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,226
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 318,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $889,089
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 234,128 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $653,217
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 225,408 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $628,888
