Insider Purchase: Director at $GOGO Buys 101,956 Shares

CHARLES C TOWNSEND, a director at $GOGO, bought 101,956 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $687,183. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,940,688 shares of this class of $GOGO stock.
$GOGO Insider Trading Activity
$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,821,973 shares (+138.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,279,761
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 3,595,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,086,761
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,099,145 shares (+441.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,982,083
- NO STREET GP LP removed 2,086,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,878,749
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 1,748,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,146,578
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,490,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,699,312
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 849,645 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,873,628
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.