Insider Purchase: Director at $GO Buys 5,000 Shares

Carey F. Jaros, a director at $GO, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $57,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 24.5%. Following this trade, they now own 25,374 shares of this class of $GO stock.
$GO Insider Trading Activity
$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,028,750 and 0 sales.
- ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 229,631 shares for an estimated $3,758,115.
- KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000
- JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040
- CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800
- CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,407,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,185,221
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,506,596 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,127,963
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,055,769 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,090,554
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,404,867 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,929,973
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,065,260 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,628,708
- NORGES BANK removed 950,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,839,490
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 900,109 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,050,701
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.