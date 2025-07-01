Insider Purchase: Director at $GME Buys 5,575 Shares

James Grube, a director at $GME, bought 5,575 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $132,183. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 23.4%. Following this trade, they now own 29,439 shares of this class of $GME stock.

$GME Insider Trading Activity

$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN COHEN (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $10,775,000

ALAIN ATTAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,500

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,264 shares for an estimated $154,587 .

. JAMES GRUBE purchased 5,575 shares for an estimated $132,183

LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,700

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $64,032.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GME forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.