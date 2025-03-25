Insider Purchase: Director at $GLUE Buys 10,000 Shares

Chandra P. Leo, a director at $GLUE, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $58,383. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $GLUE stock.

$GLUE Insider Trading Activity

$GLUE insiders have traded $GLUE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE CAPITAL VI, L.P. VERSANT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 157,895 shares for an estimated $1,491,041 .

. CHANDRA P. LEO purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $58,383

$GLUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $GLUE stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GLUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

