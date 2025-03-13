Insider Purchase: Director at $GEF, GEF-B Buys 1,000 Shares

Frank Calhoun V Miller, a director at $GEF, GEF-B, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $58,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,000 shares of this class of $GEF, GEF-B stock.

$GEF, GEF-B Insider Trading Activity

$GEF, GEF-B insiders have traded $GEF, GEF-B stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEF, GEF-B stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

B ANDREW ROSE has made 3 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $424,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE A. HILSHEIMER (EVP and CFO) has made 4 purchases buying 3,825 shares for an estimated $260,877 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A EMKES purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $167,663

DAVID C LLOYD (VP Finance, Treasurer) sold 2,263 shares for an estimated $125,010

BALA SATHYANARAYANAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) has made 1 purchase buying 511 shares for an estimated $32,704 and 1 sale selling 748 shares for an estimated $45,038 .

and 1 sale selling 748 shares for an estimated . FRANK CALHOUN V MILLER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $58,500

