Insider Purchase: Director at $GECC Buys 1,000 Shares

RICHARD M COHEN, a director at $GECC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $10,638. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,000 shares of this class of $GECC stock.
$GECC Insider Trading Activity
$GECC insiders have traded $GECC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD M COHEN has made 5 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $109,749 and 0 sales.
- CHAD PERRY purchased 1,850 shares for an estimated $19,573
$GECC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $GECC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 237,367 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,418,769
- ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 26,309 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,088
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 16,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,447
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 15,841 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,419
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 15,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,881
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 14,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,045
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 11,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,844
