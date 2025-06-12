Insider Purchase: Director at $GCTS Buys 45,000 Shares

Hyunsoo Shin, a director at $GCTS, bought 45,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $52,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.1%. Following this trade, they now own 492,248 shares of this class of $GCTS stock.

$GCTS Insider Trading Activity

$GCTS insiders have traded $GCTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HYUNSOO SHIN has made 4 purchases buying 248,000 shares for an estimated $281,760 and 0 sales.

$GCTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $GCTS stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

