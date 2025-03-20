Insider Purchase: Director at $GCO Buys 10,974 Shares

GREGORY A SANDFORT, a director at $GCO, bought 10,974 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $251,524. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 69.5%. Following this trade, they now own 26,754 shares of this class of $GCO stock.

$GCO Insider Trading Activity

$GCO insiders have traded $GCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY A SANDFORT purchased 10,974 shares for an estimated $251,524

DANIEL E EWOLDSEN (Senior VP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $170,720

$GCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $GCO stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

