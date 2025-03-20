Insider Purchase: Director at $GCO Buys 10,974 Shares

GREGORY A SANDFORT, a director at $GCO, bought 10,974 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $251,524. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 69.5%. Following this trade, they now own 26,754 shares of this class of $GCO stock.
$GCO Insider Trading Activity
$GCO insiders have traded $GCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY A SANDFORT purchased 10,974 shares for an estimated $251,524
- DANIEL E EWOLDSEN (Senior VP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $170,720
$GCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $GCO stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 464,265 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,847,328
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 225,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,134,986
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 221,752 shares (+1045.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,479,898
- UBS GROUP AG added 185,799 shares (+2366.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,942,907
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 170,185 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,275,408
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 124,229 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,310,789
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 110,213 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,711,605
