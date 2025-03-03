Insider Purchase: Director at $GCBC Buys 1,944 Shares

Jay P. Cahalan, a director at $GCBC, bought 1,944 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $51,418. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.1%. Following this trade, they now own 29,324 shares of this class of $GCBC stock.

$GCBC Insider Trading Activity

$GCBC insiders have traded $GCBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY P. CAHALAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,744 shares for an estimated $99,910 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TEJRAJ S HADA purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,000

NICK BARZEE (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,732 shares for an estimated $47,748 and 0 sales.

$GCBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $GCBC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

