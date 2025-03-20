Insider Purchase: Director at $GCBC Buys 1,000 Shares

Tejraj S Hada, a director at $GCBC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $23,260. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 13,705 shares of this class of $GCBC stock.
$GCBC Insider Trading Activity
$GCBC insiders have traded $GCBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TEJRAJ S HADA has made 4 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $219,760 and 0 sales.
- JAY P. CAHALAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,744 shares for an estimated $99,910 and 0 sales.
- NICK BARZEE (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,732 shares for an estimated $47,748 and 0 sales.
$GCBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $GCBC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 231,539 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,418,261
- UBS GROUP AG added 32,808 shares (+716.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $909,437
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 27,204 shares (+417.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $754,094
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 24,142 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $669,216
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,577
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,918 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,806
- STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC added 13,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $364,656
