GALT

Insider Purchase: Director at $GALT Buys 5,000 Shares

July 18, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

KEVIN D FREEMAN, a director at $GALT, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $14,495. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.2%. Following this trade, they now own 49,769 shares of this class of $GALT stock.

$GALT Insider Trading Activity

$GALT insiders have traded $GALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN D FREEMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $14,495

$GALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GALT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GALT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GALT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

