Insider Purchase: Director at $GABC Buys 493 Shares

JACK SHEIDLER, a director at $GABC, bought 493 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $19,962. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 65,938 shares of this class of $GABC stock.
$GABC Insider Trading Activity
$GABC insiders have traded $GABC stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON M KELLY has made 1 purchase buying 493 shares for an estimated $20,000 and 1 sale selling 2,514 shares for an estimated $99,454.
- DIANE B MEDLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,210
- ZACHARY W BAWEL has made 6 purchases buying 779 shares for an estimated $31,335 and 0 sales.
- JACK SHEIDLER has made 7 purchases buying 727 shares for an estimated $29,046 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN J ELLSPERMANN has made 5 purchases buying 645 shares for an estimated $25,946 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTINA M RYAN has made 3 purchases buying 582 shares for an estimated $23,400 and 0 sales.
- RONNIE R STOKES has made 2 purchases buying 88 shares for an estimated $3,399 and 0 sales.
$GABC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $GABC stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 515,629 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,336,087
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 357,360 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,401,000
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 227,243 shares (+758.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,521,612
- MGO ONE SEVEN LLC added 186,349 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,988,087
- STRATEGIC VALUE BANK PARTNERS LLC added 163,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,144,900
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 159,662 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,987,325
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 140,157 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,255,887
$GABC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GABC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GABC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 05/01/2025
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 01/29/2025
