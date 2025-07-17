Insider Purchase: Director at $GABC Buys 493 Shares

JACK SHEIDLER, a director at $GABC, bought 493 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $19,962. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 65,938 shares of this class of $GABC stock.

$GABC Insider Trading Activity

$GABC insiders have traded $GABC stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON M KELLY has made 1 purchase buying 493 shares for an estimated $20,000 and 1 sale selling 2,514 shares for an estimated $99,454 .

DIANE B MEDLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,210

ZACHARY W BAWEL has made 6 purchases buying 779 shares for an estimated $31,335 and 0 sales.

JACK SHEIDLER has made 7 purchases buying 727 shares for an estimated $29,046 and 0 sales.

SUSAN J ELLSPERMANN has made 5 purchases buying 645 shares for an estimated $25,946 and 0 sales.

CHRISTINA M RYAN has made 3 purchases buying 582 shares for an estimated $23,400 and 0 sales.

RONNIE R STOKES has made 2 purchases buying 88 shares for an estimated $3,399 and 0 sales.

$GABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $GABC stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GABC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GABC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GABC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 01/29/2025

