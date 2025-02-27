Insider Purchase: Director at $GABC Buys 1,000 Shares

Diane B Medley, a director at $GABC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $39,210. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.9%. Following this trade, they now own 5,370 shares of this class of $GABC stock.

$GABC Insider Trading Activity

$GABC insiders have traded $GABC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANE B MEDLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,210

ZACHARY W BAWEL has made 5 purchases buying 276 shares for an estimated $11,335 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS W SEGER has made 4 purchases buying 269 shares for an estimated $10,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACK SHEIDLER has made 6 purchases buying 211 shares for an estimated $8,846 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN J ELLSPERMANN has made 5 purchases buying 141 shares for an estimated $5,946 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINA M RYAN has made 2 purchases buying 62 shares for an estimated $2,549 and 0 sales.

$GABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GABC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

