Insider Purchase: Director at $FUND Buys 5,813 Shares

W WHITNEY GEORGE, a director at $FUND, bought 5,813 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $43,074. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.7%. Following this trade, they now own 342,383 shares of this class of $FUND stock.

$FUND Insider Trading Activity

$FUND insiders have traded $FUND stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W WHITNEY GEORGE has made 14 purchases buying 396,466 shares for an estimated $2,915,797 and 6 sales selling 29,900 shares for an estimated $215,473.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FUND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $FUND stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.