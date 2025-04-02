Insider Purchase: Director at $FTLF Buys 2,800 Shares

Matthew Lingenbrink, a director at $FTLF, bought 2,800 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $34,089. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,800 shares of this class of $FTLF stock.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW LINGENBRINK purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $34,089

TODD ORDAL purchased 150 shares for an estimated $4,555

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.