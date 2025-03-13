Insider Purchase: Director at $FTHY Buys 30,000 Shares

JAMES A BOWEN, a director at $FTHY, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $433,842. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 21.5%. Following this trade, they now own 169,500 shares of this class of $FTHY stock.

$FTHY Insider Trading Activity

$FTHY insiders have traded $FTHY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTHY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A BOWEN has made 3 purchases buying 46,500 shares for an estimated $683,294 and 0 sales.

$FTHY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $FTHY stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.