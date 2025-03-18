News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $FTHM Buys 693,866 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 04:18 pm EDT

March 18, 2025 — 04:18 pm EDT

Scott N Flanders, a director at $FTHM, bought 693,866 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $499,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 86.7%. Following this trade, they now own 1,493,996 shares of this class of $FTHM stock.

$FTHM Insider Trading Activity

$FTHM insiders have traded $FTHM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT N FLANDERS has made 6 purchases buying 759,308 shares for an estimated $625,445 and 0 sales.
  • MARCO FREGENAL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 29,500 shares for an estimated $57,165
  • STEPHEN H. MURRAY purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $39,042
  • JENNIFER B. VENABLE purchased 5,248 shares for an estimated $9,758
  • DAVID C. HOOD purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,316
  • JOANNE ZACH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 865 shares for an estimated $1,297
  • SAMANTHA GIUGGIO (Chief Broker Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 838 shares for an estimated $1,260.

$FTHM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $FTHM stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

