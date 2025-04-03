Insider Purchase: Director at $FTCI Buys 16,740 Shares

Ahmad R Chatila, a director at $FTCI, bought 16,740 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $49,048. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,984,708 shares of this class of $FTCI stock.

$FTCI Insider Trading Activity

$FTCI insiders have traded $FTCI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN BRANDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 41,700 shares for an estimated $128,709 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMAD R CHATILA purchased 16,740 shares for an estimated $49,048

$FTCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FTCI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

