Insider Purchase: Director at $FSEA Buys 1,000 Shares

Mark P. Boulanger, a director at $FSEA, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $11,240. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 23.3%. Following this trade, they now own 5,301 shares of this class of $FSEA stock.
$FSEA Insider Trading Activity
$FSEA insiders have traded $FSEA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK P. BOULANGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,240
- JAMES R. BRANNEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $5,707 and 0 sales.
$FSEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $FSEA stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 15,231 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,919
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,974 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,997
- WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,444 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,822
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,200 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,980
- UBS GROUP AG removed 582 shares (-77.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,780
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 207 shares (-0.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,411
- PIPER SANDLER & CO. removed 94 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $943
