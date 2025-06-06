Insider Purchase: Director at $FSEA Buys 1,000 Shares

Mark P. Boulanger, a director at $FSEA, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $11,240. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 23.3%. Following this trade, they now own 5,301 shares of this class of $FSEA stock.

$FSEA Insider Trading Activity

$FSEA insiders have traded $FSEA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK P. BOULANGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,240

JAMES R. BRANNEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $5,707 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $FSEA stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.