Insider Purchase: Director at $FSCO Buys 5,000 Shares

Keith Bethel, a director at $FSCO, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $34,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.3%. Following this trade, they now own 20,000 shares of this class of $FSCO stock.

$FSCO Insider Trading Activity

$FSCO insiders have traded $FSCO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. FORMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 335,258 shares for an estimated $2,057,192 .

. KEITH BETHEL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $34,800

ROBERT N.C. III NIX has made 2 purchases buying 4,800 shares for an estimated $31,227 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DELLA CLARK purchased 2,840 shares for an estimated $18,005

$FSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $FSCO stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

