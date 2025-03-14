Insider Purchase: Director at $FSBC Buys 2,650 Shares

Donna Lucas, a director at $FSBC, bought 2,650 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $75,339. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.1%. Following this trade, they now own 12,076 shares of this class of $FSBC stock.

$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986

DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339

MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,008

DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.