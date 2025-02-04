Insider Purchase: Director at $FRST Buys 2,298 Shares

John Fitzgerald Biagas, a director at $FRST, bought 2,298 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $24,960. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.0%. Following this trade, they now own 78,469 shares of this class of $FRST stock.

$FRST Insider Trading Activity

$FRST insiders have traded $FRST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A KABBASH sold 11,183 shares for an estimated $136,299

ERIC ALAN JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,700 shares for an estimated $45,798 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. F L III GARRETT purchased 3,660 shares for an estimated $45,104

JOHN FITZGERALD BIAGAS has made 2 purchases buying 4,103 shares for an estimated $44,897 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT YATES CLAGETT has made 2 purchases buying 3,620 shares for an estimated $44,872 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH DIAZ purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $24,840

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $FRST stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.