Insider Purchase: Director at $FRPT Buys 500 Shares

WALTER N. GEORGE, a director at $FRPT, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $47,675. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 40,842 shares of this class of $FRPT stock.

$FRPT Insider Trading Activity

$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT JAMES MORRIS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $6,535,150 .

. CATHAL WALSH (SVP-Managing Director, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,186 shares for an estimated $2,195,425 .

. STEPHEN MACCHIAVERNA (EVP, Treasurer) sold 3,822 shares for an estimated $535,118

THEMBEKA MACHABA (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $384,625

CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560

TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 5 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,640 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235

WALTER N. GEORGE has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $98,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297

OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915

$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FRPT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.