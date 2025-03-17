News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $FRPT Buys 1,250 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH, a director at $FRPT, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $110,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 31,290 shares of this class of $FRPT stock.

$FRPT Insider Trading Activity

$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT JAMES MORRIS (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $5,488,750.
  • CATHAL WALSH (SVP-Managing Director, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,186 shares for an estimated $2,195,425.
  • THEMBEKA MACHABA (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $384,625
  • TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 7 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $364,455 and 0 sales.
  • CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560
  • DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235
  • WALTER N. GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $143,300 and 0 sales.
  • DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297
  • OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915

$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FRPT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

$FRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRPT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $165.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $170.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $162.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $189.0 on 11/05/2024

