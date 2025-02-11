Insider Purchase: Director at $FRD Buys 1,500 Shares

Tim Scott Stevenson, a director at $FRD, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $25,845. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.5%. Following this trade, they now own 28,675 shares of this class of $FRD stock.

$FRD Insider Trading Activity

$FRD insiders have traded $FRD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE J TAYLOR (President / CEO / Director) has made 9 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $169,351 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MAX ALAN REICHENTHAL has made 3 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $85,220 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIM SCOTT STEVENSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,845

SANDRA KAY SCOTT has made 3 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $24,232 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHARON L TAYLOR purchased 700 shares for an estimated $9,695

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $FRD stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.