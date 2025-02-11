Insider Purchase: Director at $FRD Buys 1,500 Shares

Tim Scott Stevenson, a director at $FRD, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $25,845. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.5%. Following this trade, they now own 28,675 shares of this class of $FRD stock.
$FRD Insider Trading Activity
$FRD insiders have traded $FRD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKE J TAYLOR (President / CEO / Director) has made 9 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $169,351 and 0 sales.
- MAX ALAN REICHENTHAL has made 3 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $85,220 and 0 sales.
- TIM SCOTT STEVENSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,845
- SANDRA KAY SCOTT has made 3 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $24,232 and 0 sales.
- SHARON L TAYLOR purchased 700 shares for an estimated $9,695
$FRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $FRD stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 37,337 shares (+164.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $598,138
- INSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC added 27,612 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,187
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 26,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,469
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 19,929 shares (-48.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $319,262
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,223 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $195,812
- DE LISLE PARTNERS LLP added 11,689 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,257
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 10,312 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $165,198
