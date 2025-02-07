Insider Purchase: Director at $FRAF Buys 3,000 Shares

Gregory A Duffey, a director at $FRAF, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $101,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.4%. Following this trade, they now own 23,782 shares of this class of $FRAF stock.
$FRAF Insider Trading Activity
$FRAF insiders have traded $FRAF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG W BEST (President) purchased 7,350 shares for an estimated $249,312
- GREGORY A DUFFEY has made 4 purchases buying 3,096 shares for an estimated $104,700 and 0 sales.
- ALLAN E JR JENNINGS has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,410 and 0 sales.
- KAREN K CARMACK (SVP) has made 6 purchases buying 6 shares for an estimated $3,238 and 0 sales.
$FRAF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $FRAF stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 385,202 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,517,539
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 11,000 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $331,430
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 8,541 shares (+3362.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $257,340
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 7,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $229,108
- FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST CO OF CHAMBERSBURG PA removed 7,282 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,731
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 6,799 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $204,853
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,760 shares (+761.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $203,678
