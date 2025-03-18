Insider Purchase: Director at $FORFX Buys 154,958 Shares

Darren Fisk, a director at $FORFX, bought 154,958 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $1,499,993. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 98.4%. Following this trade, they now own 312,373 shares of this class of $FORFX stock.

$FORFX Insider Trading Activity

$FORFX insiders have traded $FORFX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARREN FISK has made 1 purchase buying 154,958 shares for an estimated $1,500,000 and 1 sale selling 154,958 shares for an estimated $1,500,000.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

