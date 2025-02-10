Insider Purchase: Director at $FNWD Buys 800 Shares

CAROLYN M. BURKE, a director at $FNWD, bought 800 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $21,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 53.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,300 shares of this class of $FNWD stock.

$FNWD Insider Trading Activity

$FNWD insiders have traded $FNWD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAROLYN M. BURKE has made 3 purchases buying 2,300 shares for an estimated $61,425 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN LOUIS SCHMITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 1,009 shares for an estimated $29,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN J BOCHNOWSKI (President, CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 639 shares for an estimated $18,341 and 2 sales selling 2 shares for an estimated $76 .

and 2 sales selling 2 shares for an estimated . ROBERT T LOWRY (Executive Vice President) purchased 56 shares for an estimated $1,782

TODD M. SCHEUB (Executive Vice President) purchased 43 shares for an estimated $1,371

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FNWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $FNWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.