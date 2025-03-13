Insider Purchase: Director at $FNWD Buys 1,400 Shares

Robert W. Youman, a director at $FNWD, bought 1,400 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $38,864. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.6%. Following this trade, they now own 22,773 shares of this class of $FNWD stock.
$FNWD Insider Trading Activity
$FNWD insiders have traded $FNWD stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAROLYN M. BURKE has made 5 purchases buying 3,200 shares for an estimated $85,247 and 0 sales.
- BENJAMIN J BOCHNOWSKI (President, CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 2,178 shares for an estimated $62,164 and 2 sales selling 2 shares for an estimated $76.
- BENJAMIN LOUIS SCHMITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 1,909 shares for an estimated $53,769 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT W. YOUMAN purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $38,864
- MARTIN P ALWIN has made 2 purchases buying 911 shares for an estimated $24,331 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT T LOWRY (Executive Vice President) purchased 56 shares for an estimated $1,782
- TODD M. SCHEUB (Executive Vice President) purchased 43 shares for an estimated $1,371
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FNWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FNWD stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 9,644,355 shares (+2718.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,102,819
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 33,036 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $928,641
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 11,955 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,055
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 9,202 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,668
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 7,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,057
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 5,242 shares (+60.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,352
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,098 shares (+37.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,194
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.