Insider Purchase: Director at $FNKO Buys 15,000 Shares

Jason Harinstein, a director at $FNKO, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $106,408. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 15,000 shares of this class of $FNKO stock.
$FNKO Insider Trading Activity
$FNKO insiders have traded $FNKO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C LUNSFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,361 shares for an estimated $1,097,243.
- ANDREW DAVID ODDIE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 68,287 shares for an estimated $842,403.
- TRACY D DAW (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 14,650 shares for an estimated $183,901
- CYNTHIA W WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $106,877
- JASON HARINSTEIN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $106,408
- PENDEVEN YVES LE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,326 shares for an estimated $11,546.
$FNKO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $FNKO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,432,555 shares (-84.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,571,911
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,223,939 shares (+384.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,388,543
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,029,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,783,009
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 813,514 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,892,952
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 734,957 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,841,074
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 599,473 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,026,943
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 451,806 shares (+123.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,049,682
$FNKO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNKO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D.A. Davidson issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024
- Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
$FNKO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNKO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FNKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025
- Drew Crum from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025
