Insider Purchase: Director at $FMNB Buys 2,334 Shares

Gina A Richardson, a director at $FMNB, bought 2,334 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $32,092. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 30.9%. Following this trade, they now own 9,896 shares of this class of $FMNB stock.
$FMNB Insider Trading Activity
$FMNB insiders have traded $FMNB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RALPH D MACALI sold 14,300 shares for an estimated $200,200
- GINA A RICHARDSON has made 3 purchases buying 3,717 shares for an estimated $52,743 and 0 sales.
- TIMOTHY F SHAFFER (SEVP, CCO) sold 1,799 shares for an estimated $26,985
$FMNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $FMNB stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 146,620 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,084,936
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 123,030 shares (+86.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,749,486
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 120,150 shares (+454.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,708,533
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 117,384 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,669,200
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 92,345 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,313,145
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 88,392 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,256,934
- SCHNEIDER DOWNS WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, LP removed 77,862 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,107,197
