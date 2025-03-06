Insider Purchase: Director at $FMNB Buys 2,334 Shares

Gina A Richardson, a director at $FMNB, bought 2,334 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $32,092. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 30.9%. Following this trade, they now own 9,896 shares of this class of $FMNB stock.

$FMNB Insider Trading Activity

$FMNB insiders have traded $FMNB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH D MACALI sold 14,300 shares for an estimated $200,200

GINA A RICHARDSON has made 3 purchases buying 3,717 shares for an estimated $52,743 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY F SHAFFER (SEVP, CCO) sold 1,799 shares for an estimated $26,985

$FMNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $FMNB stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

