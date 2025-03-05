Insider Purchase: Director at $fmbm Buys 1,000 Shares

John A. Willingham, a director at $fmbm, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $19,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.2%. Following this trade, they now own 20,403 shares of this class of $fmbm stock.

$fmbm Insider Trading Activity

$fmbm insiders have traded $fmbm stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 45 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $fmbm stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. WILLINGHAM has made 11 purchases buying 4,428 shares for an estimated $90,005 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES C. DRIEST (EVP/Chief Experience Officer) has made 8 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $80,498 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. RUNION has made 10 purchases buying 2,481 shares for an estimated $51,254 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD RAY BURKHOLDER has made 2 purchases buying 742 shares for an estimated $15,983 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL A. HOUFF has made 2 purchases buying 686 shares for an estimated $13,978 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEAN W WITHERS has made 2 purchases buying 556 shares for an estimated $11,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER H WRAY has made 2 purchases buying 556 shares for an estimated $11,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANNE B KEELER has made 2 purchases buying 556 shares for an estimated $11,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HANNAH W. HUTMAN has made 2 purchases buying 556 shares for an estimated $11,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAPHYNE S. THOMAS has made 2 purchases buying 556 shares for an estimated $11,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AUBREY M. WILKERSON (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 250 shares for an estimated $5,125 and 0 sales.

