Insider Purchase: Director at $FLYW Buys 8,889 Shares

Gretchen Howard, a director at $FLYW, bought 8,889 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $97,237. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 40.6%. Following this trade, they now own 30,770 shares of this class of $FLYW stock.

$FLYW Insider Trading Activity

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MASSARO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,275 shares for an estimated $288,075 .

. PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,611 shares for an estimated $235,573 .

. ROB ORGEL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,376 shares for an estimated $148,340 .

. DAVID R. KING (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,857 shares for an estimated $121,166 .

$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

