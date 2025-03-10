Insider Purchase: Director at $FLUT Buys 387 Shares

Nancy Dubuc, a director at $FLUT, bought 387 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $99,846. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 60.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,022 shares of this class of $FLUT stock.

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DUBUC purchased 387 shares for an estimated $99,846

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

