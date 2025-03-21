Insider Purchase: Director at $FLOC Buys 8,000 Shares

PAUL W HOBBY, a director at $FLOC, bought 8,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $193,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 51.2%. Following this trade, they now own 23,625 shares of this class of $FLOC stock.

$FLOC Insider Trading Activity

$FLOC insiders have traded $FLOC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R EDWARDS (President and CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

JONATHAN W. BYERS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $288,000

PAUL W HOBBY has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $241,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER CHMELEV purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $199,200

JOEL CHRISTIAN LAMBERT (SVP, Gen'l Counsel & Secretary) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $103,200

JAMES A MERRILL (Controller) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000

JONATHAN B. FAIRBANKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000 and 0 sales.

