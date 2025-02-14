Insider Purchase: Director at $FLNC Buys 30,000 Shares

HERMAN E BULLS, a director at $FLNC, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $195,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 39.5%. Following this trade, they now own 105,861 shares of this class of $FLNC stock.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $351,580 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CYNTHIA A ARNOLD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $65,600

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

