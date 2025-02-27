Insider Purchase: Director at $FKYS Buys 314 Shares

Michael L Jezewski, a director at $FKYS, bought 314 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $4,420. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 42,394 shares of this class of $FKYS stock.

$FKYS Insider Trading Activity

$FKYS insiders have traded $FKYS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FKYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L JEZEWSKI has made 2 purchases buying 1,886 shares for an estimated $26,585 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD MATTHEW BOWER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $24,000

JONATHAN ROBERT LITTLEWOOD (Senior Vice President) purchased 15 shares for an estimated $233

$FKYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FKYS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FULTON BANK, N.A. removed 11,755 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,810

FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 2,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,371

