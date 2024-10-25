Insider Purchase: Director at Five Point Holdings (FPH) Buys 3,283,024 Shares

Sam Levinson, a director at Five Point Holdings ($FPH), bought 3,283,024 shares of the company on 10-22-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 111.8%. Following this trade, they now own 6,219,241 shares of Five Point Holdings stock.

Five Point Holdings Insider Trading Activity

Five Point Holdings insiders have traded $FPH stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 110 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAM LEVINSON purchased 3,283,024 shares.

CAPITAL GROUP, LP LUXOR has traded it 110 times. They made 0 purchases and 110 sales, selling 9,453,236 shares.

Five Point Holdings Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of Five Point Holdings stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $FPH Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) is a real estate development and investment company that focuses on the development of large-scale, master-planned mixed-use communities. The company primarily operates in high-demand markets in California and has a strong emphasis on creating sustainable, integrated urban environments that include residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. FPH engages in the acquisition, development, and management of properties, with a vision to enhance community living through innovative designs and comprehensive planning. The firm aims to meet the growing demand for housing while addressing the challenges of urbanization and environmental sustainability.

