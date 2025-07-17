Insider Purchase: Director at $FIS Buys 757 Shares

Jeffrey A Goldstein, a director at $FIS, bought 757 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $60,022. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 12,699 shares of this class of $FIS stock.
$FIS Insider Trading Activity
$FIS insiders have traded $FIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY A GOLDSTEIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,601 shares for an estimated $120,824 and 0 sales.
$FIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $FIS stock to their portfolio, and 536 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,601,165 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,615,002
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA added 3,492,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $260,853,281
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,488,375 shares (+174.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,831,845
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,050,103 shares (+24952.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,101,692
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,730,878 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,261,969
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 1,316,243 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,297,027
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,301,022 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,160,322
$FIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FIS stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/03, 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/15, 04/30, 04/22 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
$FIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
$FIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 07/17/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $86.0 on 07/16/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 05/07/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $86.0 on 04/21/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 02/18/2025
