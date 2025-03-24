Insider Purchase: Director at $FGEN Buys 250,000 Shares

James A Schoeneck, a director at $FGEN, bought 250,000 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $88,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 339.1%. Following this trade, they now own 323,722 shares of this class of $FGEN stock.

$FGEN Insider Trading Activity

$FGEN insiders have traded $FGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A SCHOENECK has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $105,040 and 0 sales.

$FGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $FGEN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

