Stocks
FGBI

Insider Purchase: Director at $FGBI Buys 8,460 Shares

April 03, 2025 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

MARSHALL T REYNOLDS, a director at $FGBI, bought 8,460 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $71,656. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,460 shares of this class of $FGBI stock.

$FGBI Insider Trading Activity

$FGBI insiders have traded $FGBI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDGAR R. III SMITH purchased 98,460 shares for an estimated $833,956
  • WILLIAM K HOOD purchased 98,460 shares for an estimated $833,956
  • BRUCE MCANALLY purchased 24,615 shares for an estimated $208,489
  • MARSHALL T REYNOLDS purchased 8,460 shares for an estimated $71,656
  • ERIC DOSCH (SVP and CFO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $847

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FGBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $FGBI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FGBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.