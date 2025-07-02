Insider Purchase: Director at $FGBI Buys 30,865 Shares

William K Hood, a director at $FGBI, bought 30,865 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $250,006. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 31.3%. Following this trade, they now own 129,325 shares of this class of $FGBI stock.

$FGBI Insider Trading Activity

$FGBI insiders have traded $FGBI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDGAR R. III SMITH has made 5 purchases buying 141,283 shares for an estimated $1,189,764 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM K HOOD has made 2 purchases buying 129,325 shares for an estimated $1,083,962 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRUCE MCANALLY has made 2 purchases buying 55,480 shares for an estimated $458,495 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARSHALL T REYNOLDS has made 2 purchases buying 39,325 shares for an estimated $321,662 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT W WALKER has made 3 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $142,980 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC DOSCH (SVP and CFO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $847

$FGBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $FGBI stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

