Insider Purchase: Director at $FGBI Buys 24,615 Shares

Bruce McAnally, a director at $FGBI, bought 24,615 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $208,489. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.3%. Following this trade, they now own 145,839 shares of this class of $FGBI stock.

$FGBI Insider Trading Activity

$FGBI insiders have traded $FGBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDGAR R. III SMITH purchased 98,460 shares for an estimated $833,956

WILLIAM K HOOD purchased 98,460 shares for an estimated $833,956

BRUCE MCANALLY purchased 24,615 shares for an estimated $208,489

ERIC DOSCH (SVP and CFO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $847

$FGBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $FGBI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

